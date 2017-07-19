Inter Milan interest in Anthony Martial is genuine, cousin insists

Anthony Martial’s cousin – a Paris-based journalist – has confirmed that Inter Milan have a genuine interest in taking the player to the San Siro.

The French forward endured a frustrating season last time out, where he scored just eight times from a total of 42 appearances, 27 of which were from the bench.

After being shunted out on to the wing to accommodate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Martial again faces a difficult task in proving his worth to Jose Mourinho after the club forked out £75million to sign Romelu Lukaku.

The 21-year-old has been linked with the likes of West Ham and Roma this summer, but the most concrete interest appears to have come from Inter Milan, who could look to sign the player on loan with Ivan Perisic likely to head the other way.

According to Sky Italia, Inter Milan have broached the possibility of including the forward in any deal which sees Ivan Perisic join United.

Martial’s cousin, also a journalist based in Paris, confirmed the claims on Wednesday.

‘I can confirm Inter’s interest in Anthony,’ his cousin wrote on Twitter.

‘However, he’s focusing solely on Manchester United. His thoughts are fixated on pre-season with United.’