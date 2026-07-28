John Stones and Cristian Romero are both set to join Inter Milan

Inter Milan are making significant progress in their pursuit of both John Stones and Cristian Romero, with the Serie A champions determined to land the experienced defensive duo before the new season, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed to us that Inter are working simultaneously on deals for the former Manchester City defender and Tottenham Hotspur captain, with club officials confident both transfers can be completed.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Inter were among the clubs leading the race for Stones after his departure from Manchester City, despite the England international attracting strong interest from within the Premier League.

Stones’ representatives held discussions with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, but we can reveal that the proposals from his English admirers centred around one-year contracts with appearance-based extension options.

Inter, however, made a far stronger commitment.

The Italian champions tabled a two-year contract and sources say that proved decisive in convincing the 32-year-old to continue his career in Serie A.

Inter first made contact with Stones before the World Cup finals and never wavered in their pursuit.

Following an outstanding tournament with England, Stones attracted interest from clubs across Europe, but sources can now confirm he has now decided that a move to Milan is the right next step and is on course to sign a contract running until 2028.

The finer details of that agreement are now being finalised. At the same time, Inter remain fully focused on securing Tottenham captain Romero next, with sources also providing a major update on those negotiations…

READ MORE: Meeting planned to finalise Cristian Romero’s Tottenham escape as strongest contender emerges

Inter Milan talks over Cristian Romero progressing

Sources involved in the negotiations have confirmed that Inter’s intention is to sign both Stones and Romero as they look to significantly strengthen their defence.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Inter have been favourites to land Romero, with the Argentina international expected to leave Spurs this summer.

Negotiations between the clubs are progressing. Inter have submitted an opening proposal worth €40million, structured as an initial loan with a mandatory obligation to buy.

Tottenham initially valued Romero closer to €50million (£43m, $57m), but it’s understood the two clubs are edging towards an agreement.

The biggest hurdle remains the player’s salary. Romero is currently seeking around €6.5million per season, while Inter’s latest proposal is understood to be worth closer to €5million annually, which converts to £82,500 a week.

Despite that gap, discussions with Romero’s representatives are continuing, and sources remain optimistic a compromise can be reached.

The Argentine is understood to be very keen on the move and has made it clear he wants to join the Nerazzurri.

Tottenham, for their part, have accepted that Romero’s departure would suit all parties, a view shared by the player’s camp as the defender prepares for a new challenge after several successful years in North London.

Romero’s impressive performances for Argentina at the World Cup only reinforced his reputation as one of Europe’s elite centre-backs, ensuring interest has remained strong throughout the summer.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have all continued to monitor his situation, but TEAMtalk understands it is Inter who have made the decisive progress.

Barcelona remain admirers but would first need to move a defender out, and sources indicate Romero is highly unlikely to wait while that scenario develops.

While Spurs have invested heavily on their defence, reports in Italy claim they have a no-nonsense Atletico Madrid star now in their sights as Roberto De Zerbi looks to add even more quality to his squad.

Elsewhere, Spurs are now reportedly being threatened by a European giant for the signing of Manchester City attacker Savinho.

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