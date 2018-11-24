Juventus face competition from Serie A rivals Inter Milan for the signing of a Manchester United star, according to a report.

Since returning from Russia as a World Cup winner, Paul Pogba has been the subject of intense speculation about his future and happiness.

Barcelona have been strongly linked with a move for Pogba, who has previously done little to quell such talk at a time when his relationship with Mourinho has been heavily scrutinised.

Pogba recently responded to rumours that he himself wants to move back to Serie A champions Juventus, insisting his time there was a ‘vacation’.

However, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport recently suggested that Pogba has said yes to a possible Juventus return, with their report citing a still poor relationship with Mourinho.

Juve do not have a clear run at their former star though, as the Daily Mirror states that Inter Milan will rival them for the 25-year-old’s signature.

Former Bianconeri CEO Beppe Marotta recently took up a position at Inter, and the report claims he wants Pogba to be his first real marquee signing.

Calciomercato believe that Pogba is currently valued at around €80-90million by United, but it is more likely that they want to recoup the £89m they paid for him back in 2016.