Inter Milan line up move for bit-part Man Utd defender – report

Inter Milan have reportedly set their sights on Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian, who is struggling for first-team action at Old Trafford.

The Serie A club have made a real statement of intent in the transfer market with the arrivals of Joao Mario and Gabigol but, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, they are hopeful those are not final new faces before the window closes.

Next on Frank de Boer’s transfer wishlist is a versatile full-back and Jose Mourinho could be willing to allow the Italian to leave on loan for the season.

The 26-year-old has not featured for the Manchester United first team so far this season and has also slipped down the pecking order in the national team, too.