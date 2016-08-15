Inter Milan linked with audacious swoop for Arsenal star

Italian giants Inter Milan have been linked with an audacious move for Arsenal and Chile star Alexis Sanchez.

Juventus are understood to have tried their luck signing Sanchez after losing Alvaro Morata, and now Don Balon claims that Inter will be next to try their luck.

The Nerazzurri have seen their own star forward linked with a move away in Mauro Icardi, with the Gunners credited with interest in the Argentine.

New Inter boss Frank de Boer has reportedly told the club that he wants to use money from their Chinese investment to bring Sanchez to the San Siro, and they are lining up a £69million bid according to reports.

The former Barcelona man’s future is unclear as he heads into the remaining two years of his contract without a resolution for a new deal in sight.

Sanchez had a tough second season after suffering an injury midway through the campaign, but has still 42 goals in 93 appearances for the Gunners.

When boss Arsene Wenger was asked for an update on the talks between Arsenal and stars Özil and Sanchez, the Frenchman insisted there was no cause for concern.

“We keep that internal” he told Sky Sports, “We make progress always, but it is not always a quick process. They still have two years [left on their] contracts and there is no urgency as well.

“They (Arsenal fans) have no reason to be concerned. At the moment we have priorities, and most of the time contract extensions are done outside the transfer window because it gives you a bit more time and focus on that.”