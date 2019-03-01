Inter Milan have lined up a Manchester United star as their ideal replacement for Mauro Icardi, according to a report.

Icardi was stripped of the captaincy at San Siro earlier this month, and he prolific striker has not featured for Inter since – due to a knee problem – and speculation about a summer move away from the Nerazzuri is rising.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to United, while Chelsea and Real Madrid are also said to be interested. However, the latter’s interest appears to have cooled recently, with the club reluctant to deal with Icardi’s wife and agent, Wanda Nara.

Icardi responded to controversial comments from Inter boss Luciano Spalletti in a lengthy statement on Instagram on Thursday, during which he hinted at a major discord between he and the club’s ownership.

Now, a report from newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter are preparing for life without the Argentine and have drawn up a three-man shortlist of possible replacements.

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala – also linked with a move to the Premier League – is apparently on the list, with concerns over his long-term future at Juve due to a reported grudge with coach Max Allegri. There is also the possibility that the club have to sell to balance the FFP books after Cristiano Ronaldo’s big-money summer arrival.

The second name that Inter are considering is Roma striker Edin Dzeko; a player that they view as one with valuable experience and a good goalscoring record in Italy.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Inter Milan’s number one target is United and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, who could apparently be available for as little as €50m.

Icardi currently has a release clause of €110m which seems to be the sticking point in negotiations over a new deal at Inter, while United paid £75m for Lukaku from Everton, and a possible swap deal has been mentioned.