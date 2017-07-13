Inter Milan make ‘final decision’ over Man Utd target Perisic

Inter Milan have told Manchester United that their hopes of signing Ivan Perisic are “not going to happen”.

Jose Mourinho has made the Croatian his number one winger target this summer, but hopes of securing a deal have stalled as Inter dig in their heels over the player.

United saw a £30million offer for Perisic rejected by Inter Milan earlier this summer but reports on Wednesday suggested Ed Woodward was prepared to sanction a £45million bid in an effort to finally tie up the deal.

However, with Inter determined to resist offers for the player, Perisic has held talks with the club’s new coach Luciano Spalletti over his plans for the club and it’s suggested he could be rewarded with a new deal at the San Siro.

And now the club’s sporting director Piero Ausilio has told Sky Sport Italia that Perisic’s proposed move is “not going to happen.”

“It’s not going to happen,” he said. “He’s training very well with us. We have not considered anything that they have offered.”

Inter captain Mauro Icardi, however, believes the winger should be allowed to leave if the player wants to join United.

Speaking to Mediaset the Inter captain said: “It’s not something we talk about within the dressing room, it is something he must think about by himself.

“If he is not happy to stay here, then he has got to leave, like the coach has said. If he is happy, on the other hand, then he should stay.

“I think Ivan needs to work out what makes him happy and think about himself.”

Perisic is contracted to Inter until 2020 and has scored 20 times in 79 appearances for the club since arriving in the summer of 2015 from Wolfsburg in a €16million deal.