Inter Milan are battling to sign Brazilian winger Luis Henrique and have made a new approach as they look to beat Bayern Munich in the race, TEAMtalk understands.

The 23-year-old Marseille star has notched an impressive seven goals and eight assists in Ligue 1 this season, capturing the attention of Europe’s biggest sides.

Marseille remain firm on their asking price of at least €30m (£25.2m) for Henrique. Inter, however, don’t want to go beyond €25m (£21m), including possible bonuses.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the Nerazzurri have already reached an agreement on personal terms with Henrique, and the Italian side are trying to use this as leverage in negotiations with Marseille.

The agreement is for a five-year contract worth around €2m (£1.7m) per season.

Inter’s plan is clear – they want to sign Henrique before the FIFA Club World Cup, which begins on June 14. We understand that they proposed a swap deal in their last meeting with Marseille as they attempt to strike an agreement.

Inter have offered winger Tajon Buchanan in exchange for Henrique in an attempt to drive down Marseille’s asking price. Buchanan is expected to return from his loan with Villarreal this summer, after failing to score in 10 appearances.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Inter and AC Milan join hunt for Man Utd striker target as SEVEN clubs plot bids

Bayern Munich could hijack Inter’s Henrique swoop – sources

Despite Inter’s agreement with Henrique, the race for the Brazilian’s signature remains open.

Other clubs are watching, because the player’s salary is not very high, and they could enter the race should Inter and Marseille fail to reach an agreement.

TEAMtalk understands that Bayern Munich, who have been keeping tabs on Henrique for months, are following the situation and could act if the talks collapse.

Henrique looks set to be on the move in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see whether any of his suitors match Marseille’s €30m price tag.

PROFILE: Who is Luis Henrique?

By Samuel Bannister

2024-25 has been the best season of Luis Henrique’s career so far, both in terms of goals and assists. This is a player showing signs of fulfilling his potential.

The winger’s journey began in his native Brazil with Botafogo, where he made his senior debut in 2019 at the age of 17 years and 11 months.

In September 2020, after 21 appearances and two goals for Botafogo, he earned a big move to Europe with Marseille. As an 18-year-old, he debuted in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, under the guidance of former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Andre Villas Boas.

However, after his first two seasons with Marseille, Henrique was still without a league goal. Subsequently, he was sent back on loan to Botafogo for 18 months.

Despite his six goals in 69 games, Botafogo neglected their option to buy Henrique back. Since January 2024, then, he has been representing Marseille again, with his first Ligue 1 goal finally following that March.

Since the summer, Roberto De Zerbi has inspired Henrique’s best form so far. He scored a brace on the opening day of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 season and made a hat-trick of assists in their third game.

As such, by the end of August, his second spell with Marseille was already more fruitful than his first spell – and he has gone from strength to strength since.

Henrique was playing as a left-winger at the start of the season, but moved to more of a right wing-back role in November. It hasn’t limited his ability to get among the goals; for instance, there was a cup game in December when he scored once and got two assists after starting as a wing-back.

Unsurprisingly, when compared to full-backs in Ligue 1 this season, Henrique ranks in the 96th percentile for successful take-ons and the 92nd for key passes, whereas he doesn’t compare as favourably for defensive actions like tackles.

He’s a good crosser and a good dribbler, which makes him ideal for a wing-back role on his preferred right-hand side. In some ways, it allows him to play to his strengths almost like a traditional winger.

Henrique says his relationship with De Zerbi is like a father and a son, crediting the former Brighton coach with giving him the ‘confidence’ he has needed.

When it was put to Henrique in February that he was among the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Raphinha as the Brazilians with the most goal contributions in Europe’s top five leagues this season, he admitted: “To be among those players is important for me and my career. I am very happy about that. I want to keep at the top with those players. I watch them and I want to be like them too.”

Still only 23 years old, Henrique has a long career ahead to forge his own path in. This season has been his breakthrough and Marseille knew it early, extending his contract in August after just two games of the new season – but his future could be all to play for.

DON’T MISS: Inter Milan wages: Top 10 highest-paid players on biggest Serie A payroll