Inter Milan place cut-price transfer fee on head of Jose Mourinho favourite

Inter Milan are open to selling Jose Mourinho favourite Ivan Perisic and have reportedly placed a €35million price tag on the head of the winger.

The Croatia star was targeted by Mourinho in summer 2017, with United apparently just £3million short in bringing the former Wolfsburg man to Old Trafford.

The Evening Standard claimed last month that Inter were prepared to part company with the the 29-year-old for £48million in 2017, but the report states that United vice chairman Ed Woodward and other members of the club’s hierarchy were unwilling to go above their £45million valuation of the player.

Now Calciomercato report that Inter are open to selling the powerful winger and will now accept €35million for Perisic.

The Italian source claim that Luciano Spalletti is a big fan of Perisic, but despite terrorising England at 2018 World Cup, and helping Inter into the top four last term, the Croatian has not been convincing this season in what “might be his last at the San Siro”.

United winger Anthony Martial has been linked with Inter, but he has since found his form at Old Trafford and unlikely to be allowed to leave, although his contract is up in the summer with United holding an option to extend it by 12 months. but he has since found his form at Old Trafford and unlikely to be allowed to leave, although his contract is up in the summer with United holding an option to extend it by 12 months.

Giuseppe Marotta, who is close to becoming Inter’s new CEO, is believed to be ready to sell Perisic after holding talks with majority shareholder Zhang Jindong and his son, Steven Zhang.

United have failed to add a winger to their squad, but the form of Martial may well mean Mourinho has no interest in the man he wanted so badly 18 months ago.