Mkhitaryan and Sommer are two of the players approaching the last year of their Inter contract

No Serie A team has fielded lineups with a higher average age than Inter Milan this season, but with Simone Inzaghi’s side battling to retain the Scudetto, what does the future hold for some of their senior players approaching the last year of their contracts?

All four of the Inter Milan players due to be out of contract in 2026 are already in their mid-3os, which usually might not help their case for a long-term stay. But Inter have found value in experience over recent years, winning two of the past four Serie A titles and being in contention to successfully defend their crown this time around.

Come the summer, they will have to make decisions about the players out of contract at the end of the season – including Stefan de Vrij and Marko Arnautovic – but also those who will be entering the final year of their deals.

Due to their ages, there might not be much resale value in any of them, but nevertheless, it will be time for Inter to decide whether they want to continue with those players.

In addition to some younger players out on loan – the most prominent being Sebastiano Esposito at Empoli – here are the four current Inter players approaching the final year of their contracts and what may be in store for them.

Francesco Acerbi

The oldest player on Inter’s books is veteran centre-back Acerbi, who recently turned 37. He joined Inter in 2022, initially on loan from Lazio before making the move permanent.

Having worked with Inzaghi at Lazio before, Acerbi has his head coach’s trust. Acerbi featured regularly in his first two seasons with Inter, starting in the 2023 Champions League final.

This season has involved less activity for the former Italy international, largely because of some hamstring problems. He has worked his way back into the starting lineup recently after his recovery, locking down the central spot in Inter’s back three.

How his body holds up over the rest of the season may well be crucial in determining if he will stay at Inter.

Although his deal runs until 2026, Inter have the option to unilaterally terminate it this summer instead. That said, reports in Italy have recently stated a new deal cannot be ruled out for the veteran.

The sensible thing to do would be to see if Acerbi gets through the rest of the season unscathed. If he does, then Inter would be justified in waiting to see how he plays next season before deciding if he will leave at the end of his contract or earn a new one.

By then, he should be a backup player, but he has enough credit in the bank that if he keeps playing well, he could remain at the club.

It will be interesting to see if De Vrij’s future, which needs to be decided even sooner, has any bearing on fellow centre-back Acerbi’s.

De Vrij is believed to be in line for a new contract, so Inter must consider the average age of their defensive department. But considered in isolation, Acerbi may well be worth retaining, especially since he takes home one of the lowest salaries within the squad.

Verdict: KEEP

Matteo Darmian

Like Acerbi, Inter have the option to terminate Darmian’s contract in the summer of 2025 if they don’t want him to fulfil the full term until 2026.

Darmian was a 2020 recruit for Inter after returning to form in Italy with Parma following his exit from Manchester United. He is likely to reach his 200th appearance for the Nerazzurri before the end of the season should all go to plan.

While he only starts about half of Inter’s games, Darmian has been useful for his versatility. At the age of 35, he has been playing either in the back three, in his more natural role as a right wing-back, or even on the opposite side if needed.

Thus, Inter were happy to prolong his contract back in the autumn along with Acerbi. The current expectation is that Darmian will stay into next season, before potentially being released in 2026.

Verdict: KEEP

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Mkhitaryan is another former Manchester United player who has enjoyed a late-career purple patch in Serie A. After three years of service to Roma – where he even made up with Jose Mourinho – the Armenia legend moved to Inter in 2022.

He has redefined his role at San Siro, becoming more of a central midfielder than an attacking one (a process which began in his final season at Roma). But he has taken the transition in his stride and remains regularly called upon by Inzaghi.

It took just 18 months for Inter to decide to renew Mkhitaryan’s contract until 2026. The 36-year-old has since surpassed a century of appearances for Inter, starting most of their Serie A games this season.

One of Inter’s fittest players despite his age, Mkhitaryan said in May 2024 on the back of winning the Scudetto – believe it or not, his first league title since he won the Ukrainian Premier League with Shakhtar Donetsk in 2012-13 – that he would assess his future after the remaining two years of his contract.

“I still have a two-year contract with Inter, until 2026,” he observed matter-of-factly.

“I’ll see if I can keep playing until then. Then, we’ll think about whether I will continue there, or somewhere else.”

And he has been doing well enough since those comments to earn his place at Inter next season, although beyond then only time will tell how long his career will continue.

Verdict: KEEP

Yann Sommer

Following the sale of Andre Onana to Man Utd in 2023, Inter opted for Sommer as their replacement first-choice goalkeeper.

Although he was 34 at the time of his arrival, Sommer has turned out to be more of a long-term option for Inter than Onana, who only spent one season at San Siro.

The Switzerland international played in 34 of Inter’s 38 games in his debut season, not only winning the Scudetto but also keeping the most clean sheets of any Serie A shot-stopper.

He has conceded fewer goals than the number of games he has played in the league this season as well, but is set for a spell out due to a broken thumb.

Inter’s backup goalkeepers are Josep Martinez – a summer signing from Genoa – and the 31-year-old Raffaele Di Gennaro, whose contract is up at the end of the season.

That’s one player Sommer will outlast, then, since he’s expected to remain Inter’s first choice next season. In the long term, Martinez is someone who could succeed him.

Yet he may have to show a little more patience, since reports towards the start of the season suggested Sommer was eyeing a contract extension with Inter.

The former Basel, Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich keeper has proven his reliability and Inter are expecting to depend on him for at least another season.

Verdict: KEEP

And that makes it four out of four ‘keep’ verdicts, which may be counterintuitive for other clubs with players in this age bracket, but Inter have benefited from showing faith to players that might have been viewed as in decline elsewhere.

The question is how long it will be sustainable for, but a winning formula should not be changed – and Inter have arguably been the most consistent side in Serie A in the years since Juventus’ nine-year title-winning streak ended.

In all four cases, Inter may just keep the players in question next season rather than offer them new deals beyond then, but as mentioned earlier, with little resale value, they can get more out of them by keeping them as rotation options – or even more than that in some cases – than by offloading them this summer.

And besides, right now, they have more pressing issues to focus on – namely the players out of contract in 2025.