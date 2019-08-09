Inter Milan plotting late swoop for Man Utd’s top midfield target

Hot on the heels of signing Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan are reportedly ready to make a late swoop for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Nerazzurri completed a €75m deal for the Manchester United forward on the Premier League’s Deadline Day, while there remains talk of a potential €20m move for Roma forward Edin Dzeko too.

However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are ready to invest €75m plus bonuses to reach the €90m asking price for Milinkovic-Savic.

That sum could be raised by selling Joao Mario and Mauro Icardi, although with the window now shut in England, Inter would have to look for suitors throughout the rest of Europe.

Lazio had been ready to sell Milinkovic-Savic to United on those same terms, but the Red Devils never fully pushed for a deal while they were uncertain over Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford.

The report goes on to add that Lazio will not let Milinkovic-Savic go unless they have a suitable replacement, so Inter will have to move quickly in that regard.

Meanwhile, PSG also remain keen on Milinkovic-Savi, although they are being forced to wait over whether Neymar will return to LaLiga with Real Madrid or Barcelona.

