Inter Milan prepared to sell Mourinho favourite with huge price tag

Inter Milan would reportedly be willing to sell Ivan Perisic to Manchester United if the Premier League club meet their huge asking price.

Perisic starred for Croatia in the latter stages of the World Cup and Jose Mourinho, working for Russia Today, spoke kindly about the winger who he tried relentlessly to capture last summer.

Now though FC Inter News report that the Nerazzurri could sell their prized asset if an offer of €80million arrives on the table.

TuttoMercatoWeb have reported that United could make another move to sign the 29-year-old, especially with the future of Anthony Martial uncertain.

Martial has revealed, via his agent, that he wants out at Old Trafford, and Mourinho may well return for Perisic, who signed a new five-year deal with Inter Milan after United’s failed move last summer.

Asked about his future after Croatia’s World Cup final defeat to France, Perisic said: “So far I have thought of Croatia.

“Now I will rest, I will return to focus on Inter.”

