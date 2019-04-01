Inter Milan ready to rival Tottenham for Werder Bremen skipper

Inter Milan are reportedly considering challenging Tottenham this summer by making a move for Werder Bremen captain Max Kruse.

The 31-year-old forward, who has scored six goals in his last four games, has been with Bremen since 2016 but is out of contract in the summer and is being watched by a host of clubs keen on making a move for the experienced attacker.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to be showing a significant interest in Kruse, but Sky Germany are claiming that Inter will rival the north London club for the former Wolfsburg star.

For their part, Bremen are still hoping to convince Kruse to sign a new deal, with the experienced forward now free to talk to sides outside of Germany.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have already rejected three approaches for star forward Gareth Bale and have set his asking price, a report claims. Read the full story here…