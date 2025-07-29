TEAMtalk sources have informed us that Inter Milan have set a final limit they are willing to go to in securing the signing of striker Ademola Lookman from Serie A rivals Atalanta this summer.

Inter have made a new offer of €40million plus €5m in bonuses for Lookman. Not only this: during talks, the Nerazzurri also left open the possibility to increase the total bid slightly, proposing a potential final package of €47/48m including add-ons.

However, Atalanta are not satisfied. They want at least €50m guaranteed, and ideally up to €55m total, including bonuses for Lookman.

The Nigeria international has already agreed personal terms with Inter: a five-year contract worth around €4.5m per season plus bonuses. But this has not changed Atalanta’s stance, as they are holding firm on their asking price.

There is currently a gap of €7/8m between Inter’s best potential offer and Atalanta’s demand, and the deal is far from being done.

This situation leaves the door open for other interested clubs, including Atletico Madrid – which are still evaluating the move internally but have not made any official offer yet – Arsenal, which asked for updated information about 10 days ago, as we reported, but have not followed up since, and others.

The race for Ademola Lookman is still open.

DON’T MISS ➡️ The 10 biggest Serie A signings in the summer 2025 transfer window

More news from Serie A: Leeds eye Roma attacker / Sancho to Juve latest

➡️ Leeds target 122-goal Roma attacker after Paixao miss as three-player Farke wishlist emerges – reports

➡️ Jadon Sancho sale ON after Man Utd set sobering new asking price

➡️ Sunderland take firm stance on Jhon Lucumi fee as Bologna learn FINAL decision – sources

➡️ Vivell masterplan to secure stellar coup as Man Utd lodge lowball bid for star Amorim loves

QUIZ – Which club made the biggest signing, 2020-2024?