Inter Milan boss states Juventus posed little threat after thrilling victory

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi hailed his players for this Supercoppa Italiana win against Juventus, saying their opponents never really trouble the Nerazzurri.

In a meeting between last season’s Serie A and Coppa Italia holders, Inter triumphed with a last-gasp winner by substitute, Alexis Sanchez. Juventus had taken a 25th-minute lead through Weston McKennie before a Lautaro Martinez penalty levelled matters soon after. With Juventus already planning for a penalty shootout with Leonardo Bonucci poised to come on, Inter caught the Old Lady off guard as Sanchez tucked home an assist from Matteo Darmian.

Simeone told SportMediaset: “We came up against a great team who showed what Juve are all about. They didn’t give us too many problems, but we also played a great match.

“They were always in it, they wanted to win. Beating them is never easy, even if I’ve done it before against them in the Supercoppa. I’m very happy with how things went.”

The coach saw the winning goal both scored and assisted by substitutes. He said of hero, Alexis Sanchez: “I think everyone always wants to play, from time to time I have to make decisions.

“Remember that Gagliardini was the best player against Lazio, but he didn’t play a single minute here. I have four very good forwards, today Vidal also contributed, and Dimarco was important for the decisive goal.

“We have to keep on going like this, Inter hadn’t won a Super Cup for twelve years. It’s been too long for this club.”

‘I am a caged lion’ – Alexis Sanchez

After coming off the bench to score the match-winning goal in Wednesday’s Italian Super Cup final against Juventus, Alexis Sanchez spoke about his desire to play more minutes. The Chilean forward has not scored three goals in his last five outings for Inter Milan.

Sanchez said: “Champions are like this, the more they play, the better they feel. They can do something nobody else can.

“I played against Lazio, I thought I would play today as I was in good shape, but the coach made that decision.

“I was hungry and felt like winning something tonight! We are on the right track with the right players and we have to continue like this.”

“I always said I felt like a caged lion, I wasn’t playing! Conte arrived one day and said, nobody else is like you, he would put me on for the final 15 minutes and said I’d make the difference. I said put me on earlier, I can make the difference then too!

“This is the roar of the lion!”

Inter Milan’s next match sees an away match on Sunday at Atalanta. Simone Inzaghi’s side sit top of Serie A with a one point lead over AC Milan having played one less match.

