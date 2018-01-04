Inter Milan stand to gain small chunk of €150m Coutinho transfer

Inter Milan will land only a very small windfall should Philippe Coutinho’s potential transfer to Barcelona go through this month.

The Reds playmaker is once again the subject of intense speculation over his future with reports on Wednesday claiming Barcelona are confident of striking a deal that will shatter two transfer records in Spain. Furthermore, it’s claimed the player has also already selected his shirt number at the Nou Camp.

While nothing has yet been finalised, talk of a potential €110million deal, rising to €150million with add-ons, is set to ensure his former club Inter Milan earn a small profit from the sale.

Coutinho joined Liverpool in a €13million deal in January 2013 – and it’s safe to say Inter will be ruing their decision to sell one of the world’s premier players for such a small fee. The Brazilian had joined the club in a €3.8 million in 2008 from Vasco Da Gama, but had struggled to make an impact at the San Siro.

And having allowed him to move to Anfield for such a modest fee, Inter made another mistake by only inserting a 1.25% sell-on clause into the deal in the event of his future departure from Anfield.

That will ensure any sale of Coutinho will result in Inter receiving just a €2million additional payment.

It’s fairly commonplace for selling clubs to request future sell-on clauses in players sales, though these are often pitched at nearer 10-25%. However, the fact Inter only inserted 1.25% clause in their Coutinho deal represents another serious error of judgement on the Nerazzurri’s part.

