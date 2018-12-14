Inter Milan star’s unhappiness gives Man Utd green light for cut-price deal

Manchester United have been boosted by reports from Italy that an Inter Milan star is unhappy at the club and may force a move.

Croatia forward Ivan Perisic recently admitted that he wanted to join United in the summer but changed his mind at the last minute.

The former Wolfsburg man has been continuously linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last year or so with Jose Mourinho, who rates him highly, reportedly unhappy in the summer at the club’s failure to land him and other top targets.

The Evening Standard claimed in October that Inter were prepared to part company with the the 29-year-old for £48million in 2017, but the report states that United vice chairman Ed Woodward and other members of the club’s hierarchy were unwilling to go above their £45million valuation of the player.

Calciomercato report last month suggsted that Inter are open to selling the powerful winger and will now accept €35million for Perisic.

Now, newspaper La Repubblica claim that Perisic is “currently unhappy with the situation at Inter, and a departure shouldn’t be ruled out”.

The Nerazzurri may also be willing to part with the winger for the right price as he has struggled to replicate his form from last season.

Perisic has also previously revealed his desire to play in England one day: “Never say never in football, I’ve had the ambition to play in as many big leagues as possible, and I still want to test myself in other tournaments, like the Spanish or English ones.

“I hope that Inter fans can understand my point of view, I’m an athlete and I’m a professional, I like challenges.”