Inter Milan will turn to Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta if they fail to bring Atletico Madrid’s Sime Vrsjalko to the San Siro, according to reports.

The Italy international joined the Blues from Torino in a deal worth £17.5million last summer and is now contracted to Chelsea until 2021.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter will move for Zappacosta should they miss out on Vrsjalko, who is their number one target.

Luciano Spalletti is finding it hard to recruit Vrsjalko from Atletico as the Spanish club don’t want to sell the defender.

Chelsea play Inter Milan on Saturday and the report continues by suggesting that the Serie A outfit will use the opportunity to discuss a possible deal for Zappacosta.

They even have a third option if they don’t strike a deal for Vrsjalko or Zappacosta as they report understands Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian would be a possibility.

When asked about a potential move to Inter at the end of June, Zappacosta said: “I just want to have a great season, regardless of where I play.

“Inter? The interest is pleasing but I don’t know anything about it and I’m only thinking of Chelsea.”

Fancy the latest news on the Blues? Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page to get it straight to your timeline