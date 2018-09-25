Inter Milan have opened talks with key midfielder Marcelo Brozovic over a new contract at the San Siro, according to reports in Italy.

The Croatia star is reported to be a €50m January target for Tottenham, while Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton have also been linked in the past.

However, according to Calciomercato the Serie A giants want to price his plethora of Premier League suitors out of a possible deal by raising the exit clause in any new deal to an eye-watering €550million (£494m).

Brozovic’s current deal expires in June 2021, and the report suggests that the €550m clause would only apply to teams outside of Italy.

Furthermore, the clause will likely see the World Cup finalists handsomely compensated. The 25-year-old apparently wants a salary rise to at least €3.5million per season to reflect his importance to Luciano Spalletti’s side – and it seems the club will not have any issue meeting those demands.

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.