Inter Milan to rival Liverpool for Dortmund ace

Liverpool will have to beat off competition from Inter Milan if they are to sign Dortmund winger Marco Reus, according to reports in Italy.

The Reds have been credited with an interest in the injury-plagued 28-year-old, who is currently out with a cruciate ligament injury he sustained in March.

Injuries have restricted the Germany star to just 43 games in the last two years, and that record has apparently prompted Dortmund to look to offload him should an interested buyer be found.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has worked with Reus before and is thought to be keen on a reunion, but ambitious Inter Milan, who are targeting a lofty finish in Serie A this season, have emerged as serious competitors for his signature.