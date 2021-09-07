Reigning champion makes transfer plan for midfielder linked with Man Utd

Inter Milan are reportedly aiming to win the race for Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, who has also been linked with Manchester United, in 2022.

Tolisso is in the final year of his contract with Bayern, so it seems he will have to consider his options soon. A move to the Premier League has been speculated for a while for the 2018 World Cup winner. The London trio of Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham have all been linked. But Man Utd appear to be his main English suitors.

Finding a new midfielder will be one of United’s priority tasks next year after neglecting the opportunity to strengthen it this summer. If Paul Pogba does not sign a new contract, then they will need to add further depth and quality – while that may even be a requirement still if he stays.

They are still considering Declan Rice to reinforce the position, but they are aware of the prospect of signing Tolisso on a free.

However, so are Italian champions Inter, who are still working with a limited budget as a result of financial issues that stretch back further than – but have certainly not been helped by – the pandemic.

They had to sacrifice some of their key assets this summer, replacing them with low-cost options. In fairness, they have found some shrewd solutions – such as Hakan Calhanoglu, whom they acquired for free. They may have to repeat that strategy next year.

With that in mind, signing Tolisso on a free would be ideal for them. According to Tuttosport, he has become a significant target for the Nerazzurri.

If they decide to strengthen their midfield, he will be one of the first names they look into a deal for. Hence, if United are serious about signing him too, they will have to make a better offer.

Now 27 years old, Tolisso’s progress in recent years has suffered due to a series of injures. But his talent is still there and he has made three appearances so far this season. Still, it seems like it could be his last in a Bayern shirt.

Tolisso will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Germany from January onwards. He will seemingly have plenty of options to consider.

Man Utd midfielder denies exit talk

Meanwhile, one midfielder currently at Man Utd’s disposal has been speaking about his own future.

Donny van de Beek insists he was never close to leaving Manchester United this summer and has held “really positive” talks with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Netherlands midfielder’s future at Old Trafford was in the spotlight throughout the last transfer window after he made just four starts in his debut Premier League campaign. A move to Everton was a possibility, for example. But Van de Beek still sees his future at United and wants to prove his doubters wrong this term.

Asked whether a switch to Goodison Park was close before deadline day, the 24-year-old told Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel : “No. I spoke with the manager and the club, and they said they wanted me to stay here.

“The manager was really positive about me, and he said ‘I need you, and I want to keep you here’.

“He also said: ‘What I see from you every day at training, is a different Donny now’.

“The manager was really positive about me, and now I am feeling well, I am in good shape, and I hope that I can show the fans that I have improved a lot.

“He said he sees a big difference, maybe I am a bit stronger now and he can see that I have one year of experience in England now.”

