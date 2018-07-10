Inter Milan want ex-West Ham star as Malcom opts for Tottenham switch

Inter Milan have opened talks with former West Ham star Dimitri Payet after failing to land Malcom from Bordeaux, according to reports.

Payet left the Hammers two seasons ago after claiming personal issues were at the heart of his departure back to France to rejoin Marseille.

The France international delivered 20 assists for his team-mates in Ligue 1 and Europa League action as Marseille got to the final of the European competition.

And his return to form, after a quiet first season back in Southern France, has seen some interest in his services.

France Football claims that Inter are feeling out a potential move for Payet with too many obstacles in the way of any potential deal for Malcom.

The report continues by saying that the Bordeaux man is now seemingly on the verge of joining Premier League side Tottenham.

Malcom’s agent had recently given hope to other interested parties by saying a move to Inter wasn’t agreed.

“There’s no deal at all with Inter,” Fernando Garcia said.

“They are of course a great club, but Malcom is a professional, and, all things considered, the right formula can’t be no buy-back option.

“The buy-back must be mandatory, otherwise Bordeaux will keep on saying no.

“I’m definitely not able to state where my client’s future is going to be, at this time.”