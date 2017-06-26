Inter raise Perisic fee and ‘give Man Utd transfer deadline’

Inter Milan have issued Manchester United with a double warning over their efforts to sign Ivan Perisic.

Jose Mourinho’s side have made the Croatian their top wing target this summer, having submitted a £26.4million (€30m) bid for the player.

With United refusing to raise their offer, Inter have steadfastly refused to sell him for anything less than their €50million valuation.

However, reports in Italy claim the price for Perisic has now gone up, amid claims Juventus also want to sign the winger.

MediaSet Premium claim Inter are now seeking not a penny less than €55m for the 28-year-old – almost double what United have bid.

In addition, the Italian outlet claims Inter will only sell the winger before June 30 – and won’t entertain any offer from July 1 onwards.

Inter have a deadline of June 30 to raise €30m and meet Financial Fair Play regulations – but would rather face sanctions from FIFA than sell Perisic below their valuation.

It remains to be seen whether a deal for Perisic can be struck, but at this stage the two clubs could not be further apart over the winger.