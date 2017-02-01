Inter rejected bids from Chelsea for wing duo – reports

Chelsea saw a last-ditch attempt to bring in an Italian international rejected by Inter Milan, according to reports in Italy.

The Blues made a £26million bid for winger Antonio Candreva, but it was immediately turned down according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Candreva has been instrumental in Inter’s turnaround in form under Stefano Pioli, scoring five goals in 26 appearances for the club since joining from Lazio in the summer.

Antonio Conte is allegedly in the hunt for reinforcement on the flanks, and also made a loan bid to sign Jonathan Biabiany.

However, Biabiany rejected any chance of a move to West London as he is holding out for a move to China, claim Sky Italia.

This is despite the Frenchman not being part of Inter’s first team plans this season, having made just three appearances in all competitions.

It is believed that the Blues also failed in bids to sign goalkeeper Craig Gordon, striker Moussa Dembele and defender Sead Kolasinac as they did not make any January additions.