Inter star Gabigol bats off Liverpool transfer speculation

Inter Milan forward Gabriel Barbosa has dismissed reports suggesting he could join Liverpool on loan in January.

The Brazil star made a €30million move to the San Siro in the summer but has found it tough to adapt to life in Serie A, with ‘Gabigol’ failing to break into the starting XI with either former boss Frank de Boer or new manager Stefano Pioli.

However, the forward is “happy” at Inter and determined to make a success of his time in Italy.

When asked about speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool or Fenerbahce, who have also been linked, Barbosa said: “I’ve only been here for three months, so it has taken time to adapt to the city and the team.

“I am very happy at Inter. Obviously I hope to play more, but I am happy and realise it will take some patience. I train every day to improve and every day I feel more settled.

“Plan A is to stay at Inter and make my mark here the way I did at Santos.”

At only 20, the Brazilian is still adjusting to the league but he has dismissed the notion that he can’t adapt because his style of play isn’t suited to Serie A.

“I think a lot of people are talking rubbish. It’s a different style of football with great players. I arrived in Italy very young, there are very experienced players here who have been in Serie A for a long time.

“I’m learning a lot and think it’s just a matter of time. No player arrived and immediately went into the starting XI.

“Italian football is very different. There are great players here, but nobody with the same style of football as me. Italians usually don’t start deep and run forward, for example. I have to get used to it.”

Klopp responds to Barbosa link

Speaking about links with the player on Friday, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp would not be drawn on certain players.

Klopp said: “I think I have said one or two times, if there is something for us that makes sense and is possible, because there are other clubs, then it’s what we always do.” Klopp told reporters.

“I can say we don’t want to convince players with money.

“We want to have players ready to develop.

“We have already very good players, and if somebody wants to be a part of this team then they’re very welcome.”