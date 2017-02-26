Inter star Medel urges Sanchez to consider San Siro move

Gary Medel has given Alexis Sanchez the hard sell on why he should consider a move to Inter Milan if he leaves Arsenal this summer.

The future of the Arsenal star has been the subject of intense speculation over recent months, with the player’s contract due to expire in the summer of 2018.

Although Sanchez has been offered a huge new pay rise to stay at Arsenal, fears are mounting that the unhappy player will look to leave this summer after another frustrating season at the Emirates.

Inter, backed by their wealthy new Chinese investors, are well placed to compete for Sanchez’s signature this summer should the player become available and speaking to the Corriere dello Sport, defensive midfielder Medel believes his Chile team-mate should consider a move to the San Siro.

“Alexis is a player everyone knows. He’s one of those strikers that all the top clubs look at.

“I don’t know what his future will be, but if he asks for information on Inter, I’ll say that here we have a great squad, a very good coach and directors who are hungry for victories.

“You won’t find a project like this elsewhere.”

Sanchez is currently on a short break, with the Gunners not due to play again until March 4 when they face Liverpool at Anfield.