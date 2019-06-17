Inter steal a march on €40m midfielder linked with Arsenal, Man Utd

Inter Milan have launched an official offer for Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella amid links with the Premier League, a report claims.

Widespread speculation in Italy suggests that Cagliari are ready to cash in on their prized asset this summer amid interest from a number of top clubs both in Italy and abroad.

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal sent scouts to watch Barella in action on two occasions already this season, while Chelsea also came close to signing Barella in January.

It was also claimed in January that the Sardinian club rejected a bid from Manchester United, while Liverpool and Spurs have also been credited with interest.

However, Sky Sport Italia claim that is in fact Inter who are closing in on a deal for the talented Italy U21 international, as they have offered €36million up front with €4million in easily obtainable add-ons.

There is another €10million in bonuses if the Nerazzurri win either Serie A or the Champions League, while two players have also been included.

A season-long loan for Alessandro Bastoni and a loan with option to buy for Federico Dimarco have been inserted by Inter, who apparently now see their main competition as Milan and Paris Saint-Germain for Barella.

