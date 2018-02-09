Inter striker move great news for Tottenham’s hopes of keeping Kane

Inter Milan’s proposed signing of Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez in June looks set to be good news for Tottenham’s hopes of keeping Harry Kane.

The Serie A giants are said to be closing in on a move for Martinez from Argentine side Racing Club, having seemingly beaten Atletico Madrid to the player’s signature.

Inter’s swoop for the prolific 20-year-old has heightened speculation that star striker Mauro Icardi will be moved on in the summer, with Real Madrid major contenders to land the forward.

Icardi’s potential move to La Liga is likely to stop Real’s reported £200million pursuit of Kane, with some recent reports claiming that a deal for the England star to move to the Bernabeu this summer had already been struck.

Inter captain Icardi has a €110 million release clause and would cost significantly less than Kane, allowiing Real to strengthen other areas of their team ahead of an expected summer overhaul of their squad.

Other reports on Friday, however, actually claimed that Spurs were actually lining-up Icardi to replace Kane when he leaves the club this summer.