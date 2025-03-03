Inter Milan are emerging as strong rivals to Liverpool for the signing of Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich as he enters the last few months of his contract, sources can reveal.

The 30-year-old’s decade-long stay at Bayern seems to be drawing to a close as he is yet to sign a new deal and is free to speak to clubs outside Germany.

The German midfielder, who can also play as a full-back, is likely to be an attractive proposition for many sides if he becomes a free agent, with Inter now joining his lengthy list of suitors.

Now, our sources can confirm that while the Nerazzurri have not made an official offer for Kimmich, they are discussing putting forward a hefty four-year contract proposal – which if it does come into play, will pit them as serious candidates for his signature.

Inter are prepared to offer him around €6million (£4.95m, $6.2m) a year – around £95,000 a week – and around the same amount that Hakan Calhanoglu is currently receiving, although he is destined to leave the club this summer.

This may put them ahead of the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, who tend to be reluctant to offer long-term deals for players that are 30 and above.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl hinted a Kimmich exit is on the cards after insisting “nobody is above the club” and as a result, we understand that the German international does not feel important enough for the Bundesliga leaders.

Inter president Giuseppe Marotta wants to give their fans a big move this summer and Kimmich could be one of them.

Battle for Kimmich heats up

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Liverpool are interested in a summer deal for Kimmich, but the Reds have alternatives in mind and are not going all out for the German.

Arne Slot’s team are also considering long-term Manchester United target and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as well as Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller.

Incidentally, our sources can confirm that if Barca sell De Jong this summer, with the Blaugrana keen to get a fee for the Dutchman in 2025 rather than losing him on a free next year, Kimmich could come into their thinking.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring his situation but they have not made any recent moves for his services.

Ultimately, Kimmich’s future is still up in the air but clubs such as Inter are trying to strike early before the battle for his signature becomes too fierce.

Liverpool transfer round-up: Salah boost and triple Ajax raid

Liverpool have reportedly received a boost in their bid to retain talisman Mohamed Salah, who is out of contract this summer.

According to French outlet Telefoot, the Egypt international has not held any discussions at this moment in time with any other interested parties.

Elsewhere, the Reds have taken another look at Ajax defender Jorrel Hato but have also sent scouts to see two of his team-mates.

The Merseyside team also reportedly watched right-back Anton Gaaei and forward Mika Godts against Go Ahead Eagles.

Finally, Liverpool are said to have received a boost in their quest for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson as they seek to find a replacement for Andy Robertson.

