Inter Milan are expected to announce on Wednesday they have reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign Alexis Sanchez, according to reports in Italy.

The Chilean forward has struggled to live up to expectations since moving from Arsenal 19 months ago, and has been heavily linked with a return to Italy, where he used to play for Udinese.

Since then, it has emerged that Inter are closing in on the signing of the one-time Barcelona star and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed after Monday’s 1-1 draw at Wolves that the player could move on.

“Well, there’s still a couple of weeks left of the transfer window and there is a chance… some clubs have shown interest in Alexis, so we’ll see what happens. Can’t update you more than that,” he said.

Now Corriere della Sera claims the 30-year-old will complete the formalities of the transfer on Wednesday with Manchester United reported to have agreed to pay the player off, rather than supplement his £500,000 a week wages, as had been previously reported.

According to the Italian daily, United will pay the Chilean somewhere between £6.5m and £7m as a contract settlement. The player signed a deal keeping him at Old Trafford until summer 2022 upon his arrival at Old Trafford, so the pay-off – while costly to United – will save them some considerable outlay going forwards.

And with the agreement, United are reported to have insisted on Inter signing an obligation to buy Sanchez in 12 months time, with the player expected to sign up at the San Siro on an initial season-long loan arrangement.

News of Sanchez’s likely exit was also welcomed by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville in the Monday Night Football studios, who admitted he was “pleased” by the development.

“I think there must be two Alexis Sanchez’s,”he joked. “One was the one you saw proving himself a matchwinner during six, seven, eight years at Barcelona and Arsenal. Then there was the one who turned up at United. There must be two of them!”

Sanchez scored just two goals for United in the last campaign and was criticised heavily by supporters and pundits for his performances – with one claiming he had “stunk the place out” during his time at Old Trafford.

