Inter winger tipped to make summer move to Man Utd

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic has the ‘class’ needed to succeed after Croatia legend Dario Simic backed him to make a summer move to Manchester United.

The 28-year-old Croatian is widely regarded as one of Inter’s top stars and was linked with moves to United as well as Liverpool and Chelsea last month, amid claims the 28-year-old was set for the exit door at Inter.

Perisic, however, remained at the San Siro but Simic is still tipping him to make a big move to Old Trafford in the future.

“At Inter our guys Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic play a key role,” Simic told Croatian newspaper Vecernji.

“I expected Perisic in the last transfer window to go to one of the big European clubs.

“He definitely has enough class for the greatest clubs – I see him at Manchester United.”