Inter won’t block Perisic, but make cheeky request to Man Utd

Inter Milan are reportedly ready to grant Ivan Perisic his move to Manchester United – but it’s claimed the Nerazzurri will ask to take Anthony Martial in return.

United have made the Croatian their top wing target this summer, but negotiations with Inter have proved very drawn-out, with the Serie A giants reluctant to sell the player.

But amid claims United have upped their offer to £45million for Perisic, there is growing optimism that the club could finally land their man.

And with Perisic pushing for a move to Old Trafford, Inter’s transfer adviser Walter Sabatini has admitted they would be reluctant to keep an unhappy player against his will.

Reports in Italy suggest a deal for Perisic is close to being finalised – but Inter are hoping to squeeze a bit more money from United and get as near to their £49million valuation as possible.

And part of Inter’s delay in accepting the deal comes amid concerns they have over how they would replace the versatile, two footed Perisic if he does leave.

However, the Daily Telegraph claims Inter are ready to ask Manchester United to let Martial move the other way on loan, as part of any deal for Perisic.

With Roma having been linked with a move for Martial earlier this week, United have rebuffed all loan offers for Marital in the past, especially given the Frenchman represents one of only three strike options at the moment alongside Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

However, given Mourinho’s wish to get Perisic signed, he could reportedly allow Martial to move in the opposite direction on a temporary basis in order to get the deal over the line.

Perisic has cut a glum figure in Inter training this week with the player seemingly desperate to make the move.

Speaking about his future at the San Siro, Sabatini said on Friday: “[Luciano] Spalletti has asked not to sell Perisic. He wants Perisic as one of his players because he is fantastic.

“Inter wouldn’t like to sell him but at the same time the club doesn’t want to have an unhappy player.

“One thing is certain – the price of our players will be set by Inter Milan. We hope Perisic will stay but we will know more in the next day.

“If Perisic will leave, we want money and a player and we expect Perisic over these next days will show good behaviour.”