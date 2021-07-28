A Chelsea transfer with roots dating back years has crossed the line as Thomas Tuchel’s squad begins to take shape ahead of the new campaign.

The Blues harbour genuine hopes of thrusting themselves back into the Premier League title picture. Tuchel masterminded their second Champions League success last season, though hauling in last year’s Premier League runaway leaders Man City will be just as difficult.

A balanced squad full of depth is a necessity for any club hoping to launch a sustained title tilt. Though up until recently, Chelsea were lacking in one department.

Following the free agent departure of veteran stopper Willy Caballero, attention turned to who the club would sign as a reliable depth piece between the sticks.

That question has now been answered after Chelsea signed goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old left west London neighbours Fulham at the end of last season after making more than 100 appearances during over a decade of service with the Cottagers.

Camberwell-born Bettinelli has now agreed a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge where he will provide competition in the goalkeeping position for Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. Furthermore, he revealed the Blues’ interest in him dated back several years.

“It’s always been a special club. I know the area very well so it’s been a dream of mine to come over to this side and it’s finally happened,” the former England Under-21 international told the official club website.

“There were some talks a few years ago when I was a bit younger and for whatever reason that didn’t come about but I’m here now.

“I’m really excited to be involved and looking forward to trying to impress and help the team as much as I can.”

Bettinelli spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship and moves to Chelsea to help fill the void left by the departure of Argentinian Willy Caballero.

Homegrown goalkeepers Jamie Cumming and Nathan Baxter have also departed the Blues this summer on loan to Gillingham and Hull respectively with experienced stopper Bettinelli the first signing made by Thomas Tuchel this season.

Chelsea get serious in Kounde pursuit

Meanwhile, Chelsea are ramping up their pursuit of Jules Kounde after a trusted source revealed the details of what they’re offering.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has excelled in La Liga since leaving Bordeaux in 2019. A fee north of £50m was touted as being required to twist Sevilla’s arm, and the latest report revealed Chelsea were prepared to get creative to meet that valuation.

Per trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are prepared to sweeten the deal by offering Kurt Zouma as a makeweight. Now, the Italian has shed further light on the situation after confirming the two clubs are in negotiations.

He tweeted that talks are ‘progressing’ over the cash-plus-player deal involving Zouma. Furthermore, Chelsea are now ‘offering around €30/35m’ plus Zouma in their efforts to land Kounde.

Sevilla were previously reported to ‘appreciate’ Zouma’s inclusion given he is a readymade replacement. Romano insisted agreeing personal terms will ‘not be a problem’ with Kounde open to the move.

