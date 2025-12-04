AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez has been offered to both Leeds and West Ham

Santiago Gimenez has been offered to a number of Premier League clubs, including Leeds United and West Ham, ahead of the January window by intermediaries trying to broker a potential deal, we can reveal.

The striker joined the Rossoneri in a €32m (£27m, $37m) deal from Feyenoord in January 2025, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal at the San Siro. Capped 46 times by Mexico, the signing was seen as a real coup at the time, given Gimenez‘s formidable goalscoring record in the Netherlands, where he had struck 65 goals in just 105 appearances, largely under the tutelage of Arne Slot.

However, since joining AC Milan, little has gone right for the striker and, with just seven goals in 30 appearances so far, speculation has begun to rise over his future.

Indeed, we revealed on November 25 that West Ham were among the clubs exploring a potential deal for Gimenez in January, seeing the 24-year-old as an option to strengthen Nuno Espirito Santo’s relegation-threatened side.

However, we can now also confirm that, as well as the Hammers, intermediaries have also sounded out Leeds, Fulham and Sunderland about a prospective deal.

To that end, sources have revealed that Milan would consider approaches for the striker, though, equally, they are also not pushing him out of the door.

Gimenez has struggled this season, though, following Max Allegri’s arrival at the club and Milan’s technical director Igli Tare, is looking at options ahead of January, including the likes of Parma’s Mateo Pellegrino and Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee.

We are now informed that intermediaries are reaching out to gauge prospective interest from England, but as it stands, that is seemingly in an attempt to try and drum up interest, with Gimenez’s camp having pushed back on claims that he could be looking to leave…

How would Gimenez fit in at Leeds and West Ham?

Indeed, the striker’s agent Rafaela Pimenta has moved to quash any suggestions that Jimenez could be leaving and told ESPN: “I’m not surprised to see Premier League links, but there’s no plan at all to leave AC Milan.

“The message I get from the club is also the same: it’s all ok with Gimenez.”

All the same, speculation over his future is not going away and we’re informed that the possibility of Gimenez leaving cannot be ruled out.

But where would he fit in at both Leeds and West Ham?

Starting at Leeds, Daniel Farke’s decision to pivot to a 3-5-2 formation suggests a greater emphasis on strikers and their somewhat old-fashioned battering ram duo of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha certainly caused Chelsea plenty of problems on Wednesday night.

When the latter tired, Farke turned to winger Noah Okafor off the bench – also signed from Milan over the summer – over the more natural Joel Piroe.

While Piroe did later enter the fray, his introduction after Okafor would suggest he has slipped down the pecking order at Elland Road.

To that end, Gimenez could potentially be seen as more serious competition to start up front and would potentially be swayed by Leeds’ new formation and set-piece threat, a metric in which the Mexico striker excels.

Furthermore, sources have confirmed that Leeds are in the market for more attacking firepower in January, meaning Gimenez could fit the bill.

Down at West Ham, Nuno would see Gimenez operating as the figurehead in a 3-4-3 formation.

The Hammers have relied on veteran striker Calum Wilson of late, with Niclas Fullkrug as back-up off the bench. But the German looks a strong contender to leave and, with Wilson needing competition and turning 34 in February, Nuno will know he needs another option.

