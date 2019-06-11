Belgium boss Roberto Martinez believes Eden Hazard is the “perfect fit” for Real Madrid and can “expect to enjoy an exciting chapter of his career”.

The midfielder has joined the Spanish giants from Chelsea for a package that could reportedly end up as much as £130million.

Martinez, preparing to play Scotland in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday night, insists Hazard has made the right move.

But with Hazard set to be presented before the Spanish media on Thursday on what is expected to be a five-year deal, his international manager explained why the time is right for one of his star men to try his luck in LaLiga.

He said: “He’s in the best moment of his career, at the age of 28, winning titles in different leagues.

“He can build a new project wherever that is as he’s one of the special signings of the summer.

“For Real Madrid, he’s a phenomenal footballer to get. There couldn’t be too many new chapters to his career so probably the only place he could go and win titles (is Madrid).

“I think it is the perfect fit. He’s a player who’s gone through clubs and can be treated as a hero. We’re all looking forward to how that new chapter at Real Madrid starts.”

The 28-year-old Belgium captain grew up with posters of Real boss Zinedine Zidane on his bedroom wall, and insisted he would only have left Chelsea for Madrid.

“It’s no secret that it was my dream to play for them since I was a young boy just scoring my first goal,” said Hazard in a Facebook post.

“Now the clubs have reached an agreement I hope you understand I had to pursue my next chapter, just as each and every one of you should when you have the chance to pursue your dreams.

“Leaving Chelsea is the biggest and toughest decision in my career to date.

“I have loved every moment at Chelsea and not once did I ever consider, nor would I have left for, any other club.”

Hazard, who arrived at Stamford Bridge from Lille in 2012, leaves Chelsea having bagged six major trophies in seven years, with 110 goals in 352 appearances.

His final act in Chelsea blue was to score twice and assist once in the 4-1 Europa League final thrashing of Arsenal in Baku.

