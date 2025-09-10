Sesko, Isak and Woltemade have been representing their countries this week after big-money moves

With the summer transfer window being immediately followed by an international break, fans have been trying to get a glimpse of their new signings before they’ve played too much – or at all – for their new club.

Club football is about to resume, which will give new signings the chance to build some momentum in their new surroundings. Many of this summer’s biggest movers will be reporting back to their clubs after being involved in international duty over the past couple of weeks.

But which ones have made a positive impression ahead of their new challenges, and which have been in the limelight for failing to make an impression?

Here’s how this summer’s six biggest signings in the Premier League performed during the international break – ranked from best performances to worst.

1. Bryan Mbeumo

Club: Manchester United

Country: Cameroon

Appearances: 2

Minutes: 170

Goals: 0

Despite his crucial penalty miss against Grimsby, Mbeumo has made a bright start to his Man Utd career after joining from Brentford in a deal worth up to £71m, with two goals from four games so far.

He earned his 23rd and 24th caps for Cameroon during the international break as they contested World Cup qualifiers against Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland) and Cape Verde.

Mbeumo was inspirational in the 3-0 win over Eswatini; the first goal was an own goal, created by his shot, and he assisted the second goal for former Tottenham Hotspur striker Georges-Kevin N’Koudou.

After playing 82 minutes of that game, Mbeumo lasted 88 minutes against Cape Verde, but was on the losing side.

That means Cameroon are now more likely to go into the second round of qualification from the African federation, with Cape Verde pulling away as group leaders.

Mbeumo was a member of Cameroon’s squad at the 2022 World Cup after making his international debut earlier that year. He will be hoping he has done enough to have his country in contention for making it to the 2026 edition as well, but their fate remains in the balance.

For now, the 26-year-old can simply look to carry his momentum with him back in the Premier League.

2. Florian Wirtz

Club: Liverpool

Country: Germany

Appearances: 2

Minutes: 180

Goals: 1

It’s been a mixed start to Wirtz’s Liverpool career after his brief-record arrival in the Premier League for up to £116m, with no goals or assists to show for his efforts just yet.

Given how often he contributed for Bayer Leverkusen, it’s understandable that the German media have been scrutinising Wirtz’s performances and wondering what level he’s been playing at.

He completed the full 90 minutes of both of Germany’s games, against Slovakia and Northern Ireland, and can boast being the only player in this list of six to have scored in one of his appearances.

Wirtz scored an exceptional free kick against Northern Ireland to wrap up a 3-1 win, which certainly helped to restore some favour after the 2-0 loss to Slovakia.

Indeed, Bild said Wirtz was ‘almost invisible’ against Slovakia, a game in which he lost possession in the build-up to the opening goal.

His national press were still critical of his overall performance, but Wirtz sent a reminder of what he’s capable of with his eighth international goal and first since becoming a Liverpool player.

3. Nick Woltemade

Club: Newcastle United

Country: Germany

Appearances: 2

Minutes: 151

Goals: 0

After joining Newcastle as their new club-record signing to replace Alexander Isak, Nick Woltemade’s ascent continued with his senior international debut for Germany against Slovakia.

Having stood out at the U21 Euros in the summer, it was an opportunity for the lofty striker to make his mark on the senior team.

But critics viewed his debut as disappointing, despite him staying on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

He began his second international appearance more brightly, assisting Serge Gnabry’s opening goal against Northern Ireland inside the opening 10 minutes.

Woltemade faded from that point on and was hooked after just over an hour, with some boos being aimed in his direction from his own crowd – but others jumping to his defence in the aftermath.

4. Benjamin Sesko

Club: Manchester United

Country: Slovenia

Appearances: 2

Minutes: 180

Goals: 0

Already Slovenia’s joint-fourth leading scorer of all time by the age of 22, new Man Utd striker Sesko was unable to add to his previous 16 goals for his country despite playing the full games against Sweden and Switzerland.

He produced one standout moment against Switzerland that went viral on social media, as he leapt to bring the ball down from the air with his foot before setting up a chance for a teammate.

But Slovenia, after drawing 2-2 with Sweden, lost that game 3-0 and are bottom of their World Cup qualifying group on goal difference.

It was a frustrating break for Sesko, who showed some flashes of quality but will have to make those highlights more consistent as he seeks his first United goal.

5. Alexander Isak

Club: Liverpool

Country: Sweden

Appearances: 1

Minutes: 18

Goals: 0

All eyes were on Isak after he completed his British-record move from Newcastle to Liverpool for £125m on deadline day.

The striker last played in May for Newcastle before missing pre-season as he pushed for a move, which he eventually secured.

Liverpool fans are eager to see their new centre-forward in action, but may have to be patient as he builds up his match fitness.

Nevertheless, their first glimpse of Isak since his move was confirmed came during the international break.

He was an unused substitute for Sweden against Slovenia, before returning to action as a substitute for the last 18 minutes against Kosovo.

Isak was booked less than 10 minutes after coming on after grabbing his opponent’s shirt in a confrontation, but he managed to get four shots away.

The centre of attention, Isak was booed by some supporters of opponents Kosovo, who won 2-0.

How Isak performed for Sweden against Kosovo

6. Hugo Ekitike

Club: Liverpool

Country: France

Appearances: 2

Minutes: 9

Goals: 0

Ekitike’s starting opportunities for Liverpool after his move from Eintracht Frankfurt could come under threat now Isak has been added to the attack, but the Frenchman has had a positive past few weeks.

The 23-year-old scored on his first three appearances for Liverpool and went on to earn a late call-up to the France squad after Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki had to pull out because of injury.

Ekitike, who scored five goals from five games at U21 level for France, made his senior international debut as a sub for the last nine minutes of their 2-0 win over Ukraine. However, he only touched the ball three times.

Four days later, Didier Deschamps sent him on again, already in the fifth minute of stoppage time at the end of the game. Thus, Ekitike didn’t even get a touch.

Ekitike was already on fire by the time he’d finished his first two Liverpool appearances, but that wasn’t the case for his France career.

He’ll now be hoping to retain a decent amount of gametime while competing with Isak for Liverpool, in the hope of getting more of an opportunity with France in the future.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘limited’ Alexander Isak minutes for Sweden as chances of starting at Burnley fade