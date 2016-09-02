Internationals: Silva sinks Martinez’s Belgium, Martial & Giroud on target

Roberto Martinez’s first match as Belgium coach ended in a 2-0 friendly defeat to Spain in Brussels.

Two goals from David Silva, a neat finish in the first half and a penalty in the second, earned new Spain boss Julen Lopetegui a winning start to his reign.

Former Everton manager Martinez replaced Marc Wilmots after Belgium’s disappointing quarter-final exit at Euro 2016, but his side were booed on numerous occasions by the home fans.

Mousa Dembele opened up about Belgium’s new coaching set-up after their defeat to Spain.

Holland‘s bid to put the ignominy of even failing to reach the Euros behind them emphatically failed as they lost 2-1 at home to Greece.

Goals from Konstantinos Mitroglou and Giannis Gianniotas turned the game on its head after Georginio Wijnaldum’s opener in Eindhoven as defeat turned up the heat on Holland boss Danny Blind.

Euro 2016 champions Portugal thumped minnows Gibraltar 5-0. Nani scored twice, with Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Pepe also on target.

And France, the beaten finalists at the Euros, claimed an impressive 3-1 win away to Italy.

Anthony Martial put the visitors ahead, only for Graziano Pelle to level. But Olivier Giroud made it 2-1 before the half-hour mark and Lavyin Kurzawa added a late third.