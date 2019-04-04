Int’l winger target cannot hide delight at Arsenal speculation

Bournemouth wideman Ryan Fraser has welcomed transfer talk linking himself to Arsenal.

The Scotland international was linked to the Gunners earlier in the week with football.london claiming the 25-year-old was on Unai Emery’s list of summer targets.

The left-sided player is enjoying his best season to date with seven goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season and that form is said to have alerted the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham.

And Fraser, who has seven caps for Scotland and scored his firm international goal in November, has not hidden his pleasure at the Arsenal talk.

He told Sky Sports of the Arsenal talk: “I’m not going to lie, it’s very nice. It means you are doing something right.

“They are a huge club, a massive club. When you see your name thrown around you always think to yourself that you are a Bournemouth player and you try to do well.

“I’m not going to lie, you do feel good, especially when it’s a massive club.”

Fraser insists the speculation will not see him take his eye of the ball.

“No, not really. If you think like that I’ll probably have one [a bad game] at the weekend, my passing will be miles off,” he added.

“I will just keep doing what I am doing, try to enjoy myself and try to win the game for my team.

“What will be, will be.”

Fraser, who has been with the Cherries since their League One days, is only under contract at Bournemouth until the summer of 2020, so the club will have to make a decision on his future this summer to avoid losing him for free in July 2020.