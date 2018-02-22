Intriguing reason given as Can delays decision on Liverpool future

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is reportedly delaying a decision on his future while the Reds are still competing in the Champions League and for a top-four spot.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are at an incredibly important stage of their season and the report in Tuttosport claims that the Germany star does not want to upset the team’s equilibrium by starting to negotiate with potential summer suitors.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is fully expected to quit the Reds for a fresh challenge, especially after new contract talks came to nothing after four years at Anfield.

Juventus have long been the frontrunners for his signature, but recent reports have suggested that Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also interested in his signature – teams that the Reds could all potentially face in the Champions League last eight.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

The Turin-based paper claims, however, that Can will not be making a decision on his future imminently just in case he has to face one one of those teams over the remaining weeks of the season.

Klopp’s side already have one foot in the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier cup competition after they trashed Porto 5-0 in Portugal in the first leg of their last-16 clash, while the Reds are currently third in the Premier League table.

Can’s decision reflects the respect he has for both Klopp and Liverpool at such a crucial period of the season, although it does now seem inevitable that he will move on to pastures new this summer.