Ipswich Town want Chelsea prodigy as Kieran McKenna lines up stellar first signing for Premier League return

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has asked club brass to secure the signing of Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson for next season.

Hutchinson has spent the season on loan with the Tractor Boys and impressed McKenna with his commitment and quality.

He started out his spell at Ipswich being used sparsely but has shown great drive and determination to make himself a regular at the club.

Hutchinson found form at a crucial time for Ipswich and his efforts in helping to win them promotion have made him very popular at the club.

McKenna clearly wants him to return but the final decision on a move will have to come from Chelsea.

Kieran McKenna asks for birthday present

Ahead of his 38th birthday next week, McKenna was asked what he would like club chairman Mark Ashton to buy him for the occasion while appearing on stage at Ipswich Town’s club awards event.

To the delight of those in attendance, he chimed: “Omari.”

The comment may have been more than a little tongue-in-cheek but many a true word is said in jest as they say and Ipswich are clearly sweet on Hutchinson after his stellar season for the club.

The Arsenal youth alumnus has reportedly been called back to Chelsea to train under Mauricio Pochettino before this season concludes, although it is unclear exactly what the future holds for him.

Overstaffed Chelsea have to trim their squad

Chelsea’s owners are reportedly keen to trim their squad ahead of next season with the consensus being that the club’s playing staff has ballooned to an unsustainable level.

Even players who have played key roles at Stamford Bridge could be axed as the club seeks to trim the fat with the likes of Conor Gallagher among those who have been transfer-listed according to the buzz around Stamford Bridge.

Despite this, Chelsea will seemingly offer Hutchinson a new contract and could be amenable to another loan spell at Ipswich.

TEAMtalk learned last weekend that another loan spell – rather than a permanent sale – is the likeliest outcome for Hutchinson.

However, Ipswich Town’s promotion could hurt their chances of getting the player to return as Chelsea might be reluctant to loan a player to Premier League rivals.

What’s more, we’ve been told Hutchinson won’t lack for options to join European sides via the loan route either.

Chelsea’s bloated squad may be a big problem for those trying to balance the books for the Blues but it does mean that they have a great network of connections with clubs all over Europe.

They sent 17 players out on loan this season to mixed results with Hutchinson being one of the few to enhance his reputation while away from Stamford Bridge.