‘Irreplaceable’ Ramsey misses Wales’ World Cup qualifier

Aaron Ramsey will miss Wales’ opening World Cup qualifier against Moldova and manager Chris Coleman believes they will feel his absence.

Ramsey suffered a hamstring injury in Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Liverpool, and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said he would not be fit until after the international break.

Wales manager Chris Coleman, naming his squad for the Moldova game in Cardiff on September 5, said he expected Ramsey to be out for another three weeks.

Coleman said: “When you’ve got a player as good as Aaron, take him out of any team and you are going to know about it.

“He is irreplaceable, he makes a huge impact for us. He is a great player and it’s a shame he’s not here. He’s a loss to any team.”