Is Griezmann set to become the world’s first £100m footballer?

Chelsea will reportedly go toe-to-toe with Manchester United for Antoine Griezmann – should the striker give any indication he will quit Atletico Madrid next summer.

The France striker has become one of the most sought-after players in world football since joining Atletico in a £24million switch from Real Sociedad in 2014.

The player has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League and, even at this stage, his possible transfer is already shaping up to be one of the sagas of the 2017 summer transfer window.

Manchester United reportedly see the Frenchman as a long-term replacement for Wayne Rooney and are thought to be leading the chase to sign him.

The club are already reported to have held tentative talks with Atletico over a possible deal – while United hope the player’s friendship with Paul Pogba will help sway the deal their way.

Arsenal and Chelsea’s interest is also well documented – and according to the Daily Mirror, it is the Blues who are best placed to rival United for his signature should he decide it is time to leave Atletico at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old only recently signed a new deal at the La Liga club with a huge £85million release clause. However, the deal is now being tipped to far exceed the world-record £89.3million United paid for Paul Pogba this summer. Some reports even suggest a bidding war between United and Chelsea could see the deal tip nine figures – with Griezmann on track to become football’s first £100,000,000 footballer.

The France forward has ditched his agent and he and his family are now in charge of his footballing affairs.

Although he has a contract which runs until 2021 Atletico Madrid are aware that this is likely to be his last season with the club.

With manager Diego Simeone having given Atletico notice that he will leave next summer, their chances of holding onto Griezmann have substantially decreased.

