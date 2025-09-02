Alexander Isak’s agent Vlado Lemic has risked further fallout with Newcastle after posting a rather cryptic 24-word statement message after his client completed a British record transfer move to Liverpool on Monday.

The Swedish hotshot completed a record-setting £125m transfer to Anfield from Newcastle very late on deadline day after many weeks of endless speculation over his future, during which time he flatly refused to pull on the shirt for Eddie Howe’s side.

It ended up being a tumultuous summer window for Newcastle in which their star striker refused to play and left Howe having to field constant questions about Isak.

However, all the talk finally subsided on Monday after Isak completed his switch to Liverpool, with Newcastle bringing in Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa to cover the loss of their talismanic forward.

For their part, however, Toon supporters have not taken the transfer well, sending a clear warning to Liverpool over what could happen with Isak in the future.

And now, adding to that tension, Isak’s agent has dropped a brief statement that appears to be having a dig at Newcastle after he and his client settle on Merseyside.

Lemic sent a message to talkSPORT presenter Jim White, which the Scot then read out on-air on the White and Jordan show. It read: “It’s nice when you have someone to be with, but it is even nicer when you know who you will never be with again.”

That message appears to suggest that Isak and his agent are happy they no longer have to deal with Newcastle, the club where the Swede netted 62 times in 109 games and earned so many plaudits from the St James’ Park faithful.

Only two Newcastle stars wish Isak well

Isak is now training with Sweden ahead of the September international break, where he is working alongside former teammates Emil Krafth and Anthony Elanga.

It would appear, though, that his move has not been a popular one among his former colleagues, with only Merseyside native Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman acknowledging the record switch.

On an Instagram story, Gordon said: “Regardless of the situation and what’s gone on. It’s been a pleasure to play with you.

“One of the best chemistries I’ve had on the pitch, and more importantly, a great person and teammate.

“I wish you nothing but the best brother.”

Meanwhile, Botman said: “What started off as teammates grew into one of my rare best friendships.

“No more words needed brother.

“All the best in your next chapter.”

