Isco demands could see Ronaldo make £75m Man Utd return

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told he is free to re-join Manchester United in a £75million deal next summer, according to reports in Spain.

Don Balon claims Los Blancos are willing to cash in on their record goalscorer, who has looked below his usual high standards so far this season. The outlet claims the club will allow Ronaldo to move on and build their team around Isco, who it is claimed no longer wants to play second fiddle to the Portuguese star.

Isco has in previous seasons been in and out of the Real Madrid side, but has arguably been their most consistent player this season, having scored four times and assisted three more from nine starts in La Liga.

And with Isco seemingly seen as the future of the Real side, it’s reported that the European champions want to cash in Ronaldo now while he still retains some value in the market. Furthermore, it’s claimed the player will be granted the return to Old Trafford he craves with a fee of £75million being suggested.

United boss Jose Mourinho is still scouring the market for a wide forward, and their former star would more than fit the bill despite his advancing years.

United have also been linked with a £30m swoop for former Chelsea star Bertrand Traore – but there’s no doubting their supporters would more than welcome the return of a player who scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for the club before joining Real in a then-record £80million deal in the summer of 2009.

Meanwhile, it’s claimed by Diario Gol that Real Madrid will plug the goalscoring gap left by Ronaldo by making a £77million bid for Sergio Aguero, who they claim is now ready to leave Manchester City after becoming their all-time record goalscorer.