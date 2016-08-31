Isco fancies Spurs switch if Real Madrid insist on a move – report

Real Madrid playmaker Isco would reportedly prefer a move to Tottenham if he is forced out of the Bernabeu on deadline day.

It was reported on Tuesday that Spurs had made an enquiry over the possibility of signing the Spain midfielder on loan for the rest of the season, but Real are understood to prefer to sell the 24-year-old permanently.

A reporter at Spanish outlet El Chiringuito of Mega said “Isco’s situation at Real Madrid cannot continue. If he left his first choice would be to Tottenham.”

Isco scored three goals in 31 La Liga appearances last season but the former Malaga star is deemed surplus to requirements by Zinedine Zidane.

Tottenham are also looking to push through a deal for Moussa Sissoko, with negotiations with Newcastle continuing.