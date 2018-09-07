Isco lets rip at reporter during Spain press conference

Real Madrid playmaker Isco was snappy with one particular journalist during a Spain media conference on Thursday.

The reporter in question was Diego Torres, of El Pais, who supposedly upset Spain’s players on social media during the course of the World Cup.

Responding to a question from Torres, Isco snapped: “I’m not going to answer you.

“Whatever you say, you are going to write what you want. I’m going to let you continue on that line and so try to bother the national team as little as possible. We are in the country and we do not need people who are hurting us.”

Spain take on England in their opening UEFA Nations League match on Saturday.