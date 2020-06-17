Algerian star gives flattering response to €50m Man Utd transfer links

AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer admits interest in him from a number of big clubs is pleasing to see.

Former Arsenal man Bennacer has been a big hit for Milan since signing from Empoli last summer. The Algerian is estasblished as one of the first names on the teamsheet after some fine displays.

Such has been his form, that the likes of Manchester United and PSG have been strongly linked. Real Madrid and Man City are also thought to be suitors, with his buy-out set at €50million.

As per Foot Mercato, that exit clause comes into effect this summer. Potential buyers have also learnt it has to be paid all at once and not in instalments.

Bennacer, however, admits that while he’s flattered by the links, he’s paying no attention to rumours on his future.

“I am not aware of anything. I just give everything on the pitch. I work and I am at the service of Milan,” Bennacer told Le Buteur.

“I am focused on my club where I am very happy. The interest of the big clubs, however, honours me.”

Bennacer spent two years at Arenal between 2015 and 2017, but was restricted to just one substitute appearance. He has revived his career since then, though, impressing at Empoli before earning a move to AC Milan last summer.

The Algerian midfielder returned to action in the Coppa Italia this week when Milan were eliminated by Juventus. Bennacer was one of their better performers in that game, carrying on his promising form from the past year.

Last summer, Bennacer won the African Cup of Nations with Algeria, and was named the Player of the Tournament. He has followed that up with 23 appearances for Milan – but he could be set for another move soon.

Bennacer value makes bad reading for Arsenal

The rising price tag on Bennacer’s shoulders will not make welcome reading for Arsenal. Not only did they let him go for just €1m, they also rejected the chance to match Milan’s offer and re-sign him for €16m last summer.

The 22-year-old has admitted that he was played out of position when given his sole cameo by Arsene Wenger. Bennacer was sent on as a winger in a League Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday in October 2015.

He told Sportweek last month: “Finally, in September, I got some time on the pitch, but I was thrown on after two other injuries against Sheffield [Wednesday], played wide left in a trident attack, which I had never done before.

“I felt incredible pressure and wasn’t sure what was going on.”

Bennacer does not regret his failed stint at the Emirates Stadium, though, as he added: “I never played again after that, but I have no regrets, as I still got to train with important players like Mesut Ozil and Santi Cazorla.

“I had four years left on the Arsenal contract, but I had to be at a club where they really wanted me.”

