Man Utd plot stunning DOUBLE raid on Crystal Palace as Ismaila Sarr faces huge decision on new deal

Ismaila Sarr is considering whether to put pen to paper on a contract extension offered by Crystal Palace, with Manchester United continuing to monitor the Senegal international ahead of the January transfer window, while INEOS also retain a strong interest in one of the player’s Selhurst Park teammates, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 28-year-old was eager to leave Selhurst Park during the summer, when Turkish giants Galatasaray made an attempt to secure his signature.

However, Palace refused to sanction his departure and have since reintegrated him into their first-team plans.

We understand that Sarr’s camp are happy with the contract offer put forward by Palace, but the deal remains unsigned as the player weighs up his next move.

The situation leaves Palace waiting for a decision on the future of a player who has attracted interest from clubs in England and abroad, with the coming months potentially crucial in determining whether he commits his long-term future to the Eagles.

Sarr had been keen on a move away during the summer, with Galatasaray emerging as a serious option. The Turkish giants were keen to bring the Senegalese star to Istanbul, but Palace stood firm and made it clear they were not prepared to let him leave.

However, interest in the 28-year-old extends beyond Turkey. We understand that along with United, Sunderland and Newcastle have also shown an interest in Sarr, potentially opening up further options closer to home should he decide against signing a new deal at Selhurst Park.

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Man Utd keeping tabs on Ismaila Sarr as interest grows

The interest in Sarr from Turkey and Galatasaray remains, while TEAMtalk can also confirm that there is interest in Sarr from the Saudi Pro League.

The prospect of interest from several different markets could give the winger and his representatives plenty to consider as they assess his future.

Since the summer, Sarr has been brought back into the first-team picture, giving Palace renewed hope that he can play an important role in their plans.

The club are keen to secure his future with a contract extension, although there is still work to do before an agreement is finalised.

United remain an important factor in the story.

We previously revealed United’s interest in Sarr, with the Old Trafford hierarchy viewing him as an outstanding option who could offer valuable versatility by operating centrally as well as in wider attacking positions.

He played centrally throughout the World Cup finals for Senegal.

United are assessing their attacking options ahead of January and are keen to add further quality to their forward line. Sarr’s ability to play in different roles makes him an attractive profile as they consider how best to strengthen the squad.

The Senegal international’s situation at Palace is therefore one worth watching, particularly with his contract extension still unsigned and United having already identified him as a player of interest.

Man Utd also keen on Jean-Philippe Mateta

Sarr is not the only Palace attacker on United’s radar, either.

We understand that United are also keen on Jean-Philippe Mateta as they look to bring in at least one additional attacking option during the January transfer window.

The prospect of United pursuing attacking reinforcements from Palace could create an intriguing situation for the Eagles, who will be keen to avoid losing key players while also trying to resolve Sarr’s contractual future.

For now, Sarr’s immediate decision concerns the extension on the table at Selhurst Park.

With his representatives happy with the offer, Palace will hope that it can provide the foundation for an agreement and put to bed any talk of an exit in 2027.

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