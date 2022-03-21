Newcastle star faces FA rap after being charged over ’12 men’ tweet after Chelsea defeat

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden has been charged by the FA over comments made on social media following the club’s controversial Premier League defeat at Chelsea.

Hayden, who is currently recovering from knee surgery, has been charged with improper conduct after sending a tweet that said “some performance from the boys against 12 men”.

An FA spokesperson said: “Newcastle United’s Isaac Hayden has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following their Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday 13 March 2022.

“It is alleged that the midfielder’s comments on social media after the game constitute improper conduct as they attack the integrity of the match official and/or are personally offensive and/or bring the game into disrepute.

“Isaac Hayden has until Wednesday 23 March 2022 to provide a response.”

Hayden’s social media post came after the Magpies’ 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, during which referee David Coote had booked rather than sent off Kai Havertz, who later scored, after he caught defender Dan Burn with an elbow.

The official also ruled that Trevoh Chalobah’s challenge on Jacob Murphy inside the box at 0-0 did not constitute a penalty, a decision which mystified head coach Eddie Howe and his players.

Hayden said on Twitter: “Some performance from the boys against 12 men today. Proud to be associated with the club is an understatement.”

Newcastle to renew Osimhen bid

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will try again to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, while Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal are watching developments closely, claims a report.

The Magpies, backed by their new billionaire owners, tried to get the Napoli striker on board in January. However, they could not get a deal done and instead landed experienced Premier League striker Chris Wood.

Eddie Howe though is still searching for another striker and, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia, Newcastle will make a new bid to sign Osimhen in the summer.

With Howe looking likely to steer Newcastle to safety this season, the club are likely to make another assault on the transfer market. And Newcastle’s Saudi owners are not likely to baulk at an asking price in excess of £80m.

Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia stated via Twitter that for €100m Osimhen would be available.

Napoli are in no rush to sell their star man. His €4m-a-year deal in Naples runs until 2025. Nevertheless, president Aurelio De Laurentiis is believed to be prepared to sell at the right price.

Osimhen 15 goals in 25 games

Osimhen has 15 goals in 25 games this season, including a brace in the 2-1 win over Udinese on Saturday.

He also missed eight games with cheekbone fracture, but returned in January and hit the ground running.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are also interested, claims the report.

United are hunting for a new No.9 with Edinson Cavani set to leave. Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is also unclear, while Mason Greenwood remains unavailable.

Spurs may need to find a new frontman should Harry Kane depart, while Arsenal wanted a forward in January. They tried to land Dusan Vlahovic in January but failed and remain in the market for a striker.

