Issues with six key players give Mourinho Man Utd selection nightmare

Jose Mourinho could be missing six of his first-team regulars for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, according to reports.

The Red Devils host the Eagles on Saturday in their first match following the international break, with a number of injuries and suspensions set to give Mourinho a headache.

ESPN claims that United could potentially have up to six players sidelined by injury, while Luke Shaw will be suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in their 3-1 loss to Manchester City.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial had to withdraw from the France squad, while Romelu Lukaku was sent home with a hamstring injury from Belgium’s squad.

Marouane Fellaini didn’t make the Belgium squad for their matches against Iceland and Switzerland as he attempts to get himself fit for club football.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford – who picked up a knock against Croatia – and Victor Lindelof (illness) are also doubts.

United sources told ESPN that the club are ‘hopeful’ that Pogba will recover in time, while Fellaini also has a good chance of playing against Palace.

Martial, Lukaku, Rashford and Lindelof will return to their Aon Training Complex this week to be assessed by United’s medical team before any decisions are made.